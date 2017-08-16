Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Wednesday

Posey is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey retreats to the bench for Wednesday's getaway game in Miami following three straight starts behind the plate. Nick Hundley draws the start in his stead, and will bat sixth in the order while catching Matt Cain.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast