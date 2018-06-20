Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Wednesday

Posey is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey has now sat for three of the Giants' last six games and had reportedly been battling "general soreness" over the weekend. He doesn't appear to be battling a significant injury, though he's hitting just .229 over his last nine games. Nick Hundley will start behind the plate.

