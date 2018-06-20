Giants' Buster Posey: Day off Wednesday
Posey is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey has now sat for three of the Giants' last six games and had reportedly been battling "general soreness" over the weekend. He doesn't appear to be battling a significant injury, though he's hitting just .229 over his last nine games. Nick Hundley will start behind the plate.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Hits fifth home run of year•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Sits Sunday with 'general soreness'•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Receives breather Friday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Reaches base four times Wednesday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Reaches base three times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?