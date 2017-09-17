Giants' Buster Posey: Day-to-day with minor toe injury

Posey, who is not in the lineup Sunday, is dealing with a minor toe injury, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey was withheld from the starting lineup Sunday after fouling a ball off his left big toe Saturday. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed that the injury isn't overly serious, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports, so the star backstop will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. The Giants are off Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Posey back in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.