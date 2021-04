Posey suffered a left elbow contusion during Saturday's loss to the Marlins and is considered day-to-day, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch and initially remained in the contest, but he was eventually replaced by Curt Casali. Posey went 1-for-2 with a run scored prior to exiting and may take the day off Sunday, especially since it's a day game.