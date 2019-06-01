Giants' Buster Posey: Dealing with sore hamstring

Posey won't start Sunday's series finale at Baltimore after leaving Saturday's game with a sore right hamstring, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey exited Saturday's game a couple innings after a collision at first base while running out a groundball, but apparently it's not a serious issue. The 32-year-old could be available to pinch hit Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants give him two full days off with Monday's scheduled off day to follow.