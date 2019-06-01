Giants' Buster Posey: Dealing with sore hamstring

Posey won't start Sunday's series finale at Baltimore after leaving Saturday's game with a sore right hamstring, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey exited Saturday's game a couple innings after a collision at first base while running out a groundball, but apparently it's not a serious issue. The 32-year-old could be available to pinch hit Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants give him two full days off with Monday's scheduled off day to follow.

More News
Our Latest Stories