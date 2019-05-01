Giants' Buster Posey: Doubles in loss

Posey went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Posey's first home run of the season on April 21 appears to have woken his bat up, as he has slashed a robust .346/.357/.654 with six extra-base hits over that span. It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old can ever return to his All-Star offensive form following offseason hip surgery, but this is certainly a step in the right direction following an ice-cold start to the year.