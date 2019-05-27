Giants' Buster Posey: Doubles in loss

Posey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Arizona.

Posey bounced back from an ugly 0-for-9 two-game stretch, turning in his fifth multi-hit game of May. The veteran backstop is batting .255 (13-for-51) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI in 15 May contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories