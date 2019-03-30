Giants' Buster Posey: Doubles in loss

Posey went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Posey made his first start of the season at first base, pushing Brandon Belt to the bench against a southpaw. The 32-year-old should challenge 20 games at his secondary position assuming good health, which should reopen first-base eligibility next season after starting just 13 games at first in an injury-shortened 2018 season. Fantasy owners will be interested in seeing how Posey performs after undergoing hip surgery this past offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories