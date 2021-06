Posey went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Posey tallied three hits Sunday after resting Saturday. He scored in the first inning on a Donovan Solano single and his double in the second frame knocked in Mauricio Dubon. The 34-year-old leads all catchers with a .333/.411/.583 slash line and he has 10 homers, 22 RBI and 27 runs in 163 plate appearances.