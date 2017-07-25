Giants' Buster Posey: Drives in two Monday

Posey went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Pirates.

The All-Star backstop was the lone bright spot in the Giants' lineup -- as he has been all season -- in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh. His 43 RBI are a little low due to the San Francisco's constant struggle to get men on base in front of him, but Posey's .321/.403/.490 slash line through 88 games is elite for his position.

