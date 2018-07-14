Giants' Buster Posey: Drives in two

Posey went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over Oakland.

Posey has been dealing with some hip inflammation -- which is why he won't be participating in the All-Star Game -- but his performance over the last two games (5-for-11 with three RBI) is positive sign for his fantasy owners. The 31-year-old is slashing .289/.367/.412 as we head towards the break.