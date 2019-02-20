Giants' Buster Posey: Easing into game action at catcher

Posey isn't expected to play catcher in a spring training game until Mar. 1, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Relatively speaking, Posey has been one of the more durable catchers in baseball, logging at least 100 games behind the plate each year from 2012 through 2016, as well as 99 in 2017. However, following hip surgery in August, the Giants are really trying to ease their star catcher back into action. Posey could see time at designated hitter and first base before Mar. 1, but his catching workload is apparently being monitored closely. All things considered, Posey is still expected to be fully ready for Opening Day, and waiting a bit longer to set up at catcher doesn't seem to be putting that expectation in jeopardy.

