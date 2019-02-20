Giants' Buster Posey: Easing into game action at catcher
Posey isn't expected to play catcher in a spring training game until Mar. 1, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Relatively speaking, Posey has been one of the more durable catchers in baseball, logging at least 100 games behind the plate each year from 2012 through 2016, as well as 99 in 2017. However, following hip surgery in August, the Giants are really trying to ease their star catcher back into action. Posey could see time at designated hitter and first base before Mar. 1, but his catching workload is apparently being monitored closely. All things considered, Posey is still expected to be fully ready for Opening Day, and waiting a bit longer to set up at catcher doesn't seem to be putting that expectation in jeopardy.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Set to resume running in January•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Could see less work come April•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Walking without crutches•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Still plans to catch in 2019•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Shifted to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...