Posey went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Posey delivered a strong game across the board, but his finest moment came in the first inning when he blasted a three-run shot off Merrill Kelly -- it was his 12th long ball of the year. The veteran backstop has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and sports an impressive .410 average with two homers, five RBI and seven runs scored in that span.