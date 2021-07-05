Posey exited Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent left thumb injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Posey took a foul ball off his glove hand and appeared to be in considerable pain while he was checked by trainers. He caught two warmup pitches and was initially able to remain in the game, but he removed himself from the contest after catching one more pitch. The catcher will presumably undergo X-rays following his early exit, and a better idea of his status could be revealed after he's examined by the team's medical staff. Prior to his departure, the 34-year-old went 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout.