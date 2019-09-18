Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Expected back Thursday

Posey (back), who is out again Wednesday, is feeling good and will be in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Once the top fantasy option at the position, Posey is now a fringe option in two-catcher mixed leagues. His 83 wRC+ ranks 28th among catchers with at least 200 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories