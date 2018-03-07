Giants' Buster Posey: Expected to play Friday
Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey (ankle) will start Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey has been sidelined since Feb. 25 due to an ankle injury, but he's on the mend and inching closer to a return. He was originally expected to return to action following Tuesday's off day, but the Giants decided to play it safe with the star backstop and push his return back by a few days as he still wasn't feeling quite 100 percent. Barring any setbacks the rest of camp, Posey should still have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
More News
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...