Giants' Buster Posey: Expected to play Friday

Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey (ankle) will start Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey has been sidelined since Feb. 25 due to an ankle injury, but he's on the mend and inching closer to a return. He was originally expected to return to action following Tuesday's off day, but the Giants decided to play it safe with the star backstop and push his return back by a few days as he still wasn't feeling quite 100 percent. Barring any setbacks the rest of camp, Posey should still have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.