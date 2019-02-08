Giants' Buster Posey: Expects to be ready for Opening Day
Posey (hip) expects to be ready for Opening Day, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Posey was shut down in August for surgery on his right hip. Reports earlier in the offseason indicated that he expected to be ready to return by Opening Day, and he remains on track to do so. The catcher will turn 32 in March and is coming off his first serious health scare since 2011, so there's reason to believe his workload could be scaled back to start the season.
