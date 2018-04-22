Giants' Buster Posey: Expects to catch Sunday

Manager Bruce Bochy believes that Posey (back) will catch Sunday's game against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey was scratched from Saturday's contest due to back tightness, but he actually entered the on-deck circle to threaten a pinch-hit appearance. It didn't wind up happening, but it appears that the star catcher's chances of starting Sunday's contest are high.

