Giants' Buster Posey: Experiencing back tightness

Posey isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to lower back and hip tightness, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey will be considered day-to-day and could be available to pinch hit Tuesday if necessary. Stephen Vogt figures to handle the catching duties until Posey is cleared to return.

