Posey went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, three RBI and three runs scored in a 12-0 blowout win over the Rockies on Monday.

Posey turned back the clock in Monday's trouncing of the Rockies with his first four-hit performance since Aug. 10, 2018. He began his night with a RBI double in the first and put his stamp on the game with a two-run homer in the sixth that extended the Giants' lead to 12-0. He also added in two singles and was just a triple short of hitting for the cycle. The 34-year-old upped his slash line to .327/.397/.694 with five home runs, 12 runs scored but only seven RBI to his name. It is worth noting that he combined for only 12 home runs in his previous two seasons so his resurgence in the power department has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers.