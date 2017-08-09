Giants' Buster Posey: Fills stat sheet Tuesday

Posey had a big day at the plate Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in a 6-3 win over the Cubs.

The All-Star catcher's 12th homer shouldn't surprise anyone, but his third steal over his last three games certainly stands out. Posey has never been known for his speed, and he is clearly using that well-known fact to his advantage by catching the opposition off-guard on the basepaths. The 30-year-old didn't all of a sudden turn into a burner, so fantasy owners should simply accept this small outburst of steals as a pleasant surprise in addition to his consistent hitting ability.