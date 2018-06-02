Giants' Buster Posey: Gets breather Saturday

Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey will head to the bench Saturday after starting the last four games for the Giants, going 5-for-16 with a home run and three RBI. Nick Hundley will start behind the plate and bat eighth against Vince Velasquez and Philadelphia.

