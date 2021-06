Posey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday's series finale begins at 2:05 p.m. ET, so Posey will just be receiving some routine maintenance in a day game after a night game. Chadwick Tromp steps in behind the plate for Posey, who will put a four-game, multi-hit streak on hold while he rests Wednesday.