Posey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll get a breather in favor of Curt Casali, who checks in at catcher as the Giants wrap up their series in San Diego with a day game. Posey went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 loss, extending his hit streak to four games to begin the season.