Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants have managed the 34-year-old catcher carefully this season, never starting him more than two games in a row. The plan has been a resounding success, as he's hitting a remarkable .397/.463/.767 with eight homers in 82 plate appearances, a number which already represents his highest home run total since 2017. Curt Casali will replace him behind the plate Saturday.