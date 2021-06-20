site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Buster Posey: Gets Sunday off
Posey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Curt Casali will receive a turn behind the dish while Posey sits out the series finale in what's likely just a routine maintenance day.
