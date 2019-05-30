Giants' Buster Posey: Getting day off

Posey is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Posey will take a seat for the day game after the night game after starting each of the past four contests behind the dish. Stephen Vogt will step in at catcher for Posey, who has gone 10-for-39 with three extra-base hits (all doubles), three RBI and two runs in 11 games since returning from the 7-day injured list earlier this month.