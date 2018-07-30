Giants' Buster Posey: Goes 4-for-5 in win
Posey went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI to help the Giants to an 8-5 victory over the Brewers on Sunday.
It was a throwback day for the veteran catcher, who carried much of the load for the Giants in this contest, lacing four hits to bring his slash line up to .290/.365/.405 through 331 at-bats. Those aren't the MVP-caliber numbers he once put up, but Posey's ability to hit for average and solid on-base skills have allowed him to remain a useful fantasy asset in his age-31 season.
