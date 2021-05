Posey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Padres on Friday.

Posey took Yu Darvish deep with a solo shot in the first inning, accounting for the only run the hurler gave up in the contest. The backstop also scored the only other run of the game for the Giants, crossing the plate on a double-play groundout in the eighth. Posey has had a resurgent campaign in 2021 after sitting out all of last season, slashing .361/.418/.705 with six homers and nine RBI.