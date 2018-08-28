Giants' Buster Posey: Has succesful surgery

Posey underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum in his hip, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, and after having season-ending surgery, he'll return to San Francisco later in the week to begin rehabbing. The projected timetable for his return is 6-to-8 months, so it's unclear if Posey will be ready in time for the beginning of the 2019 campaign. More news on his status will become available as he begins to make strides in his rehab.

More News
Our Latest Stories