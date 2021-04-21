Posey went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Phillies.

Posey made a big splash in his return to the lineup by crushing a pair of solo home runs for the fourth multi-homer game of his career. The 34-year-old led off the fifth by taking the first pitch he saw deep to left-center to get the Giants' first run on the board. He came back up to lead off the sixth and hit a moonshot to left to close their deficit to two. Posey raised his slash line to .316/.381/.632 and sits at four home runs, four RBI and eight runs scored.