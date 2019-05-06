Giants' Buster Posey: Heads to bench

Posey is not in the lineup Monday against Cincinnati, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey hits the bench after starting 13 of the last 14 games behind the plate. He hit .333 with a pair of homers and a .954 OPS over that stretch. Stephen Vogt will take over behind the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories