Giants' Buster Posey: Heads to IL with concussion

The Giants placed Posey on the 7-day injured list Thursday after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Posey was scheduled to sit out Wednesday's game against the Rockies before that contest was postponed, but there was no indication he sustained a head injury during his start Tuesday. The move to the IL thus comes as a surprise, and it's far from a given that Posey will be ready to rejoin the Giants in the minimum seven days, given the volatile nature of recovery timelines for concussions. The Giants recalled Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Sacramento to bolster their depth behind the plate, but it's likely that Stephen Vogt will see the majority of the starts at catcher while Posey is out.