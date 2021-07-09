The Giants placed Posey (thumb) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The catcher suffered the left thumb contusion Sunday and hasn't played since, so he's eligible to be activated from the IL next Friday when the second half begins. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the backstop's MRI revealed a bone bruise, and it remains unclear if he'll be forced to miss time after the break. Of course, he'll be unable to start the All-Star game as a result of the injury. Curt Casali is starting Friday and figures to do the majority of the work behind the plate while Posey is sidelined, but Joey Bart may get a call-up to serve as the backup. Logan Webb (shoulder) was reinstated from the IL in a corresponding move.