Giants' Buster Posey: Held out Friday

Posey is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Posey played Thursday after missing three games with a sore back, but he will be held out Friday, presumably to avoid playing back-to-back days, and in order to get another left-handed hitter in the lineup -- fellow catcher Stephen Vogt -- against Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz.