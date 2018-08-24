Giants' Buster Posey: Hip surgery imminent

Vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean said Thursday, "He [Posey] did get a second opinion in New York and I would say at this point in time the [hip] surgery is really imminent, we're trying to schedule that as we speak," in an interview on 680 KNBR.

Posey hasn't started back-to-back games this week with the Giants deliberating on his season-ending hip surgery, and the time to go under the knife seems to be drawing near. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated Thursday he expects his veteran catcher to rejoin the starting lineup against the Rangers on Friday, while there remains no officially announced date for the surgery. The general recovery timeline appears to be about six months, which likely means Posey would be available for spring training in March, assuming a smooth recovery.