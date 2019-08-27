Giants' Buster Posey: Hit-less in five at-bats

Posey went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Posey had a night to forget hitting out of the three-hole, stranding four base runners after grounding out to drive in a run in the first inning. The 32-year-old continues to struggle offensively (.246/.311/.368) even after undergoing hip surgery this past offseason. Manager Bruce Bochy gave his catcher a vote of confidence when asked if Posey should continue batting in prominent spots in the lineup, telling Alex Pavlovic on NBC Sports Bay Area that "These guys are our guys. The order, we've moved it around a little bit, but a guy like this is such a good hitter.... These guys are who we will win with, and I'm staying with them." The skipper's statement confirms that Posey will continue to see RBI opportunities in the heart of the order, which is positive news for his fantasy owners, even if it comes at the detriment of the Giants' success.