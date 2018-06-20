Giants' Buster Posey: Hits fifth home run of year
Posey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
Posey took a first-pitch fastball from Dan Straily and deposited it over the wall in the first inning for his fifth home run of the year. The backstop was hit by a pitch in his next plate appearance, bringing his on-base percentage to .362 on the year. Posey is hitting .289 with 25 RBI and an excellent 30:24 K:BB in 228 at-bats.
