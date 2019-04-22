Giants' Buster Posey: Hits first home run

Posey went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk during a 3-2 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Giants catcher accounted for his team's only offense with his first homer in the win. Maybe that will get him going because it's been a pretty dreadful start to the year for Posey. He came into the game batting only .167 in the last six games. Overall, he is slashing .227/.311/.364 with one homer, five RBI and four runs in 66 at-bats this season.