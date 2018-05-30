Giants' Buster Posey: Hits solo home run Tuesday

Posey went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies in Denver.

Posey tagged starter Kyle Freeland for a solo shot -- his third of the season -- in the sixth inning. It was Posey's first long ball since April 11, and just his seventh RBI this month. Although he hasn't hit for much power this season, the backstop is still slashing an above-average line of .294/.364/.429 with 11 doubles, 17 RBI and 22 runs. Posey's home-run totals have regressed every year since 2014 (when he hit 22), but he's kept his batting average above .300 in three of those four seasons.