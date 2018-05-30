Giants' Buster Posey: Hits solo home run Tuesday
Posey went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies in Denver.
Posey tagged starter Kyle Freeland for a solo shot -- his third of the season -- in the sixth inning. It was Posey's first long ball since April 11, and just his seventh RBI this month. Although he hasn't hit for much power this season, the backstop is still slashing an above-average line of .294/.364/.429 with 11 doubles, 17 RBI and 22 runs. Posey's home-run totals have regressed every year since 2014 (when he hit 22), but he's kept his batting average above .300 in three of those four seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...