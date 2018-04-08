Giants' Buster Posey: Hits two-run home run
Posey went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Dodgers.
Posey got a hold of his first home run of the season Saturday and now has three extra-base hits on the season. He continues to hit for a high average and get on a base at a strong clip, but his early returns provide no indication that he is a good bet to return to 20 home run form.
