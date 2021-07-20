Posey went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Monday's 7-2 win over the dodgers.
Posey made his return to action Monday after missing some time on the 10-day injured list with a thumb contusion. He wasted no time getting going, lifting a two-run homer in his first at-bat of the evening to give the Giants an early lead. He later singled and scored in a four-run seventh inning. In his age 34 season, Posey's numbers this year have been eye-popping. He's slashing.330/.420/.558 with 13 homers, 30 RBI, 37 runs scored and a 31:45 BB:K over 238 plate appearances. His power surge has been a revelation, as he's slugging above .500 for the first time since 2012.