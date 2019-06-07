Giants' Buster Posey: Hopes to return after minimum
Posey (hamstring) is optimistic he'll be able to return from the injured list after the 10-day minimum, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey was placed on the shelf Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain, but the backstop appears to have a chance to miss just 10 days. He'll throw Friday, hit Saturday and could also participate in some jogging Saturday depending on how the hamstring feels. Posey is eligible to be activated from the injured list beginning June 12.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...