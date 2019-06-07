Giants' Buster Posey: Hopes to return after minimum

Posey (hamstring) is optimistic he'll be able to return from the injured list after the 10-day minimum, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey was placed on the shelf Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain, but the backstop appears to have a chance to miss just 10 days. He'll throw Friday, hit Saturday and could also participate in some jogging Saturday depending on how the hamstring feels. Posey is eligible to be activated from the injured list beginning June 12.