Giants' Buster Posey: Hoping to return next week
Posey (concussion) is hopeful that he'll be able to return from the 7-day injured list next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey apparently suffered a concussion after taking a foul tip off his mask Sunday, which explains his absence from the lineup for two of the next three games. According to Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News, manager Bruce Bochy believes Posey's concussion could be mild and hopes the backstop will be ready to return after taking a seven-day break. In the meantime, look for Stephen Vogt to handle the bulk of catching duties while Posey is on the mend.
