Giants' Buster Posey: In Friday's lineup
Posey (ankle) is back in the starting nine for Friday's Cactus League contest against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Posey has been dealing with this ankle injury for about two weeks but should be near full health after receiving a little more time to let the issue heal. Manager Bruce Bochy said that he would have likely been back in action earlier this week if it were the regular season, which should give Posey enough time over the next three weeks to get back to 100 percent before Opening Day.
