Giants' Buster Posey: In Wednesday's lineup

Posey (hip) will catch and bat third against the Mets on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Posey will rejoin the starting lineup following a day off Tuesday, though it's become clear that he will require a season-ending procedure on his hip. According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean said Posey it's "a safe assumption" that Posey will undergo surgery soon. At this point, the Giants are still evaluating their options, but it seems likely that his 2018 campaign will come to an end in the near future.