Giants' Buster Posey: Knocks in lone run

Posey went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Posey's single plated Stephen Vogt, who got aboard with a leadoff double in the sixth inning, for the only run of the game. It's the first RBI Posey has produced since Aug. 26, and his 36th of the year. The catcher has added six homers and 41 runs scored in 382 at-bats.