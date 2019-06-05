Giants' Buster Posey: Lands on injured list
Posey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
An MRI revealed what was termed a "mild injury" Tuesday, though Posey was reportedly available off the bench for that day's game. He did not end up making an appearance, so the transaction was able to be backdated to Sunday, meaning he's eligible to return to action next Wednesday. It's unclear at this point if he's expected to do so. Trevor Gott (forearm) was activated in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...