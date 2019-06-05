Giants' Buster Posey: Lands on injured list

Posey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

An MRI revealed what was termed a "mild injury" Tuesday, though Posey was reportedly available off the bench for that day's game. He did not end up making an appearance, so the transaction was able to be backdated to Sunday, meaning he's eligible to return to action next Wednesday. It's unclear at this point if he's expected to do so. Trevor Gott (forearm) was activated in a corresponding move.