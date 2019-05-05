Giants' Buster Posey: Launches second homer

Posey went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Posey capped off a four-run sixth inning with his three-run shot, tying the game up. He then doubled in the ninth inning and scored on Brandon Crawford's go-ahead homer. The 6-foot-1 catcher owns a .741 OPS with 13 RBI.