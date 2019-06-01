Giants' Buster Posey: Leaves with injury

Posey left Saturday's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey suffered the injury in a game in which he was serving as the designated hitter. He was involved in a collision with Orioles' pitcher Miguel Castro while running out a groundout and was removed for a pinch hitter for his next at-bat. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear.

